This week on “Face the Nation,” December 12, 2021

Dec 12, 2021 @ 4:04pm

“Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan guest lineup:

  • Gov. Andy Beshear – (D) Kentucky
  • Governor Asa Hutchinson – (R) Arkansas
  • Governor Chris Sununu – (R) New Hampshire
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner
  • Tulio de Oliveira – Director, Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa
  • Mohamed El-Erian – Allianz chief economic adviser

How to watch “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”

  • Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS News Radio to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan”

