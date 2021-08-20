      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” August 22

CBS News
Aug 20, 2021 @ 7:31pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Nikki Haley – Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
  • Ryan Crocker – Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan
  • Gov. Larry Hogan – (R) Maryland
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, August 22, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

