This week on “Face the Nation,” August 15

Aug 13, 2021 @ 5:30pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci – Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden; Director, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases
  • Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul – Incoming Governor of New York
  • Rep. Steve Scalise – (R) Louisiana; House Republican Whip
  • Dr. Rosalind Osgood – Broward County School Board Chair

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, August 15, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation). 

