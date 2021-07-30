      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” August 1

CBS News
Jul 30, 2021 @ 5:31pm

▶ Watch Video: Biden announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all federal government employees

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci – Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden; Director, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases
  • Sen. Joe Manchin – (D) West Virginia
  • Neel Kashkari – President, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb – Former FDA Commissioner
  • Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis – Israel’s Director of Public Health Services

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, August 1, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

