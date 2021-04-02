      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” April 4, 2021

CBS News
Apr 2, 2021 @ 4:31pm

▶ Watch Video: White House economic adviser says infrastructure plan will create “millions of jobs”

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Cecilia Rouse, Chair, Council of Economic Advisers
  • Rep. Ritchie Torres, (D) New York
  • Jonathan Nez, President, Navajo Nation
  • Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
  • Sister Norma Pimentel, Executive Director, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley 
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, April 4, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

