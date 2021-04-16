      Weather Alert

This week on “Face the Nation,” April 18, 2021

CBS News
Apr 16, 2021 @ 4:31pm

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Emmanuel Macron, President of France
  • Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, April 18, 2021

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

