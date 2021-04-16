This week on “Face the Nation,” April 18, 2021

▶ Watch Video: Health experts testify on Capitol hill as variants fuel a rise in coronavirus cases

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:



Emmanuel Macron, President of France

President of France Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch “Face the Nation”

Date: Sunday, April 18, 2021

TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation).

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.