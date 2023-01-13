Third Suspect Arrested in 2021 Saginaw County Murder

(source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office)

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a third person in connection to an October 2021 murder in Kochville Township.

21-year-old Darius Jackson was shot and killed after leaving a party at a hotel on Trautner Drive. A 17-year-old was also injured but survived. The shooting occurred when gunfire erupted from a vehicle occupied by five people at another vehicle in which Jackson was a passenger.

Police arrested 16-year-old Greg Smith III, who is now 17, shortly after the incident and arrested 20-year-old Christian Everett last March as an accessory. WJRT TV reports the third arrest was made recently. Police arrested 18-year-old Koryion Welch who had left for Texas following the incident, but came back to Saginaw County.

Police are still looking for two other suspects. The suspects have been recorded by a gas station surveillance camera. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s department.