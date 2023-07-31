WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Third Story of Bay City Home Damaged by Fire

By jonathan.dent
July 31, 2023 10:33AM EDT
Bay City Fire Engines (WSGW)

A home in Bay City was damaged when a fire broke out Friday night.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, fire crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of 5th Street around 9:38 p.m. where they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of the house. The residents had all reportedly made it out safely before firefighters arrived.

Officials say despite high heat and heavy smoke inside the building, firefighters were able to contain the damage to the third story and the roof.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

