Third Person Dies in Arenac County Motorcycle Crash

Police say a motorcycle crash in Arenac County Sunday that left two people dead has claimed a third victim.

Around 4:45 P.M., police say Jacob Southgate of Akron was riding the bike north on M-13 in Standish Township when he collided with a Dodge Ram Pickup turning left onto Bordeau Road. Southgate and the passenger of the truck, Larry Foster of Standish, were killed at the scene. The driver, Dora Foster of Standish, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police believe speed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.