WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Third Person Dies in Arenac County Motorcycle Crash

By News Desk
June 21, 2023 7:00AM EDT
Share
Third Person Dies in Arenac County Motorcycle Crash
(Getty Images)

Police say a motorcycle crash in Arenac County Sunday that left two people dead has claimed a third victim.

Around 4:45 P.M., police say Jacob Southgate of Akron was riding the bike north on M-13 in Standish Township when he collided with a Dodge Ram Pickup turning left onto Bordeau Road. Southgate and the passenger of the truck, Larry Foster of Standish, were killed at the scene. The driver, Dora Foster of Standish, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police believe speed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Popular Stories

1

Woman Crashes Into Bay County Assisted Living Facility
2

Suspect Arrested in Beaverton Home Invasion, Homicide
3

Operation Chill is in Full Swing
4

Dates Announced for 2023 Light Up the City Walks
5

Midland Area Foundation Undergoes New Additions