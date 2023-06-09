WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Thief Steals Electronic Equipment from Flint Youth Center

June 9, 2023 5:30AM EDT
A Flint non-profit youth empowerment center is accepting donations to help replace nearly $10,000 of electronic equipment stolen Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Police say a thief broke into the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village and stole X-Boxes, TVs, e-sports equipment, computers and more in two separate incidents at 10:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. the following day. The suspect smashed windows of the building to gain access to the classroom where the equipment was stored. Both incidents wee caught by surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the Flint Police Department, and anyone looking to make a donation can visit sbev.org.

