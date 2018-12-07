There’s A New Tradition In One Local Community

A special visitor stopped by a local community to flip a switch lighting a tree. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

It was a brisk evening as Essexville joined other Great Lakes Bay Region communities getting in the Christmas spirit.
About 70 people gathered in front of Tom Jacobs State Farm Insurance office to light a Christmas tree.
Jacobs hopes to start a tradition in his home town.
About 70 people gathered outside Jacobs’ Woodside Avenue office to witness Thursday evening’s lighting of the 30 foot tree.
Hot Chocolate and Christmas cookies helped bring in the Christmas spirit. The festivities attracted a visitor from the North Pole, checking up to see if Essexville children have been naughty or nice.

Santa Claus made a brief visit to Essexville Thursday to make sure kids will be sleeping when he comes to their house this year. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Youth Soccer Tournament Returning to Saginaw Township More Holiday Cheer Thanks To “Shop With A Hero” New Saginaw School Board Trustee Seeking More Consensus Vassar Man Dies in Two Vehicle Crash in Tuscola County “Shop With A Hero” Again A Big Success Bay County Considering Possible Changes To 2019 Budget
Comments