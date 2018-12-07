There’s A New Tradition In One Local Community

It was a brisk evening as Essexville joined other Great Lakes Bay Region communities getting in the Christmas spirit.

Jacobs hopes to start a tradition in his home town.

About 70 people gathered outside Jacobs’ Woodside Avenue office to witness Thursday evening’s lighting of the 30 foot tree.

Hot Chocolate and Christmas cookies helped bring in the Christmas spirit. The festivities attracted a visitor from the North Pole, checking up to see if Essexville children have been naughty or nice.