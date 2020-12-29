The year in review: 2020's most popular songs, books and Google searches

▶ Watch Video: Look Back at 2020: Top books, music and Google searches “Sunday Morning” reviews the tops in pop culture and more from the past year. Top Songs From the Billboard Hot 100 1. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd 2. “Circles” by Post Malone 3. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch 4. “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa 5. “Rockstar” by DaBaby (Featuring Roddy Ricch) Top-selling Books (BookScan through 12/17/20) Adult Fiction: 1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng4. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins5. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham Adult Nonfiction: 1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama2. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle4. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo5. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines Word of the Year (Merriam-Webster) Pandemic Top Google Searches of 2020 (Google Trends) 1. Coronavirus2. Election results3. Kobe Bryant Top “How to Make” Google Searches of 2020 (Vox.com) How to make… 1. Hand sanitizer2. Face mask with fabric3. Whipped coffee4. Mask with bandana5. Mask without sewing Story produced by Aria Shavelson. Editor: Steven Tyler. See also: “Where the Crawdads Sing” author Delia Owens 07:43 Delia Owens on “Where the Crawdads Sing” (“Sunday Morning”) Charlie Mackesy’s lessons in kindness (“Sunday Morning”) “Little Fires Everywhere” author Celeste Ng (“Sunday Morning”) Oprah reveals “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins as new book club pick (“CBS This Morning”) Author John Grisham on his new book, “Camino Winds” (“CBS This Morning”) Barack Obama speaks out on politics, the presidency, and Donald Trump (“Sunday Morning”) What is white privilege? Robin DiAngelo weighs in (“CBS This Morning”) Dua Lipa and her plan for world domination (“Sunday Morning”)