The WSGW Morning Team Show: November 8, 2022 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
November 8, 2022 4:33AM EST
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

 

WSGW Election Central Coverage

CBS News Longform Coverage from 7pm – 1am

Local Results included when available

Listen on 790am and wsgw.com

Listen on 100.5 FM following Red Wings Hockey (6:45pm – 10:30pm)

WSGW Election Central

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     The biggest ballot scandal is this candidate’s name missing from the ballot  (runs 5:01)…..

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Did you see the Lunar Eclipse this morning  (runs 3:51)…..

Here is the photo from Pat (the moon and a little red dot is visible right in the center…  look closely)

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     A real life “Little Old Lady from Pasadena”, though in this case, Oregon  (runs 3:00)…..

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     An ESPN broadcaster sets World Record for Longest Cornhole toss  (runs 2:15)

Click for Link to see Video of World Record Toss

 

 

 

OOPS!   Here is a Detroit Free Press story of a ballot mistake in Dearborn, Michigan

 

 

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

WSGW “Home for the Holidays” presented by Dow Credit Union (Your Chance to Win Your Mortgage or Rent Paid up to $18,000 in 2023)

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

1/2 OFF CARPET CLEANING FOR UP TO 850 SQUARE FEET!($300 Value)

 

 

 

Current WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking who YOU will vote for governor…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: The Next Michigan Governor

 

 

 

YOU have the chance to WIN a “Thanksgiving Platter” from Edible Arrangements and WSGW!

WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Thanksgiving Platter”

 

 

 

You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..

“Food For Families” Donation Locations

 

 

 

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

Holiday Home Makeover 2022

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Alice Cooper “Elected“.   A song for Election Day!   (thanks to Bill in Saginaw for the suggestion)

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

