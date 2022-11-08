The WSGW Morning Team Show: November 8, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

WSGW Election Central Coverage

CBS News Longform Coverage from 7pm – 1am

Local Results included when available

Listen on 790am and wsgw.com

Listen on 100.5 FM following Red Wings Hockey (6:45pm – 10:30pm)

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The biggest ballot scandal is this candidate’s name missing from the ballot (runs 5:01)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Did you see the Lunar Eclipse this morning (runs 3:51)…..

Here is the photo from Pat (the moon and a little red dot is visible right in the center… look closely)

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A real life “Little Old Lady from Pasadena”, though in this case, Oregon (runs 3:00)…..

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: An ESPN broadcaster sets World Record for Longest Cornhole toss (runs 2:15)

Click for Link to see Video of World Record Toss

OOPS! Here is a Detroit Free Press story of a ballot mistake in Dearborn, Michigan

Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

Current WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking who YOU will vote for governor…..

YOU have the chance to WIN a “Thanksgiving Platter” from Edible Arrangements and WSGW!

You can Help those in Need with Your Food Donations…..

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Alice Cooper “Elected“. A song for Election Day! (thanks to Bill in Saginaw for the suggestion)

