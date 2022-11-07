The WSGW Morning Team Show: November 7, 2022 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..
Here is a GREAT WAY to start 2023…..
PHOTO: Brandy McDonnell, “The Oklahoman”
What’s Behind Your Microwave?
A little dirt? A little grime?
How About Two Pythons Mating!!!
Click for Story from Australia (with video)
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Archies “Sugar, Sugar”. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1969, a group created for the animated TV show, “The Archies”, hit #1 with this song.
Cassandra is an actor, writer, and singer who gained her biggest fame starting in 1981 hosting a weekly movie as “Elvira” on a television station in Los Angeles. This led to her popularity soaring through the 80s and 90s leading to merchandising, TV appearances, song recordings, a movie “Elvria: Mistress of the Dark”, and more. She once had a date with Elvis Presley. She had a small role as a showgirl in the James Bond movie “Diamonds Are Forever”. She appeared as a guest commentator during WrestleMania 2. She was one of two finalists for the role of Ginger Grant in the third “Gilligan’s Island” movie in 1981. Most recently she had a role in “The Munsters” movie. She also had a radio show for couple of years in LA. In the 1980s, Elvira recorded “Trick or Treat”, a One Hit Wonder popular every Halloween!
