The WSGW Morning Team: January 4, 2022 (Wednesday)

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Should tobacco companies be responsible for butt cleanup (runs 4:34)…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: The U.S. House can’t function without a speaker and is that a bad thing?!?! (runs 3:36)…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: Oops! A health clinic sends a message to thousands of patients referencing lung cancer, but it was the wrong message! (runs 3:01)…..
Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU: A UFO? No, just an unannounced rocket launch! (runs 3:03)…..
Jan. 3 (UPI) — Firefighters in Los Angeles battled an unusual blaze when several pallets of hand sanitizer caught fire in a parking lot.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to what was initially thought to be a trash fire Monday afternoon in a downtown parking lot, but the firefighters soon discovered the small blaze actually was caused by several pallets of hand sanitizer.
“The product is confirmed to be hand sanitizer, which is clean burning,” the department said in an alert. “The safest operation is to allow the product to burn off while ensuring it does not damage any vehicles.”
Firefighters said they prevented the flames from spreading to nearby vehicles and that no injuries were reported.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Earth, Wind, and Fire “September“. An Honor Song for drummer, Fred White, with the band from 1974-1984.
