The WSGW Morning Team: December 22, 2022 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..

Last Minute Christmas Gifts Available on Rocket Grab Plus!

Click this Link to Find All the Deals

Below are Direct Links to Several Deals

*************************************************

*************************************************

From a one-time colleague and friend, Jim Gleason at Radio Wasteland Records…..

*************************************************

Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications for December 22, 2022

*************************************************

Click for Link to “WillIGetaWhiteChristmas” ************************************************* PHOTO: Henry Nicholls/Reuters An NHS staff member walks near NHS London Ambulance Service, on the day of a planned strike, amid a dispute with the government over pay, in London, December 21, 2022. ************************************************* ************************************************* Soon to be retired Navy Lieutenant Commander Creates a Christmas Tree on Radar *************************************************

CHARLIE ROOD – For those that don’t know what this is all about….. GOAT WATCH!!!

Longtime listeners of The WSGW Morning Team Show know we have been “goat watching” for many years. What’s that?

The Gävle Goat in Sweden is a traditional Christmas display erected annually at the Castle Square in central Gävle, Sweden. It is a giant version of a traditional Swedish Yule Goat figure made of straw.

It is erected each year by local community groups at the beginning of Advent and stays in place until Epiphany. Or, until it’s destroyed!

I discovered this goat when I first heard it was burned to the ground and it was captured on “Goat Cam”. At least, the remnants were.

Then, I found out the goat had burned a number of times since it was first erected in 1966.

Well, how could I resist? We started “Goat Watching” to see if the goat burned or survived each Christmas season.

Since we first started watching, more often than not, the goat has burned!

Click the link for more on the story of the goat, including its Twitter feed, and the “Goat Cam”!

Click for the OnLine “Gavle Goat” Site, including the Goat Cam

************************************************************

Here is the WSGW Christmas Programming for 2022…..

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by….. “Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“ Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area Call: 989 – 792 – 2792 ****************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Bing Crosby “White Christmas“. You can’t have Christmas without Bing singing this song. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team Page