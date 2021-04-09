The world reacts to Prince Philip’s death

▶ Watch Video: Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99, the royal family announced Friday. In a statement, the royal family said Philip “passed away peacefully” at Windsor Castle this morning.

World leaders, celebrities and others around the world reacted to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years.

Leaders

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a short speech on Friday, remembering Prince Philip “for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, her strength and stay of more than 70 years.”

“And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today,” Johnson said.

Former President George W. Bush also released a statement on Prince Philip, saying he and former first lady Laura Bush were saddened by the news. “Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others. He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign. Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed,” Mr. Bush said.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Prince Philip will be remembered for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award. “In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme,” Ardern said. The youth achievement award gives opportunities to young people between 14 and 24 to learn new skills and give back to their communities.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, said he was “always struck by [Prince Philip’s] obvious joy at life, his enquiring mind and his ability to communicate to people from every background and walk of life.”

“He was a master at putting people at their ease and making them feel special,” Welby said.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about Prince Philip, saying he was a “man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, and President of Ireland Michael Higgins also tweeted statements and condolences.

Public figures

British TV personality Carol Jean Vorderman shared two black and white photos of Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth II – one when they were young, and a more recent shot. “I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago,” she wrote on Instagram. “They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing. Theirs was a love and a marriage of more than 73 years. Deepest condolences Ma’am.”

Many others remembered Philip as the beloved husband of the queen, sharing old photographs of the couple and their children.

“Extremely sad day. HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away aged 99. His service to our Queen and Country was remarkable. Our longest serving consort in British History,” wrote golfer Ian Poulter.

British singer and actress Elaine Page tweeted: “My deepest condolences to HM Queen Elizabeth II, who has lost her husband, confidant & life partner and to his children, grandchildren & all of the royal family. HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh RIP.”

Former “Star Trek” actor George Takei tweeted: “My heartfelt condolences to the royal family in this time of grief, and especially to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has spent a lifetime by her Prince Phillip.”

TV personality Piers Morgan tweeted about Prince Philip, calling him “an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen.”

Journalist Aaron Rupar remembered Prince Philip as a veteran. “Prince Philip served in the Royal Navy from the beginning to end of World War 2. There are so few veterans of that war left — the youngest are now about 94 years old,” he tweeted.

Liverpool FC also honored Philip, writing on Twitter: “As a mark of respect, Liverpool Football Club will mark the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, by flying club flags at half-mast.”

Former Spice Girl member Geri Horner tweeted about the duke, saying she was, “Thinking of Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family at this time.”

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson honored Prince Philip’s “lifetime of public service.”

“My thoughts are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family,” he wrote.