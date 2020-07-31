The Tigers win two against the Royals and there are plenty of concerns heading into Cincinnati Series this weekend.
The Tigers win two against Kansas City, but without home runs Detroit would have been in serious jeopardy of winning a single game.
Detroit’s power hitting and bullpen pitching excelled, but the starting pitching and lack of all-around team hitting should worry fans for the future. The four win and three loss Tigers have positive weapons moving forward, but also have problems holding them back from winning more baseball games than they will this season.
Detroit won two one run battles in the middle of a Kansas City 14 to six blowout on Monday and a five to three loss on Thursday night. When the bullpen did their job, the Tigers won two games. When the bullpen gave up multiple runs, Detroit was unable to win.
It is concerning what the Tigers offense looks like without the home run at-bats. On Tuesday night’s four to three win, the Tigers had six hits in the game. All four runs came off two home-runs in the third inning. Jonathan Schoop hit a two-run home run and Christin Stewart hit a two-run home run both coming in the third inning. Without those two hits, the Tigers had four hits and no runs batted in.
A similar situation occurred in Wednesday’s five to four win over the Royals. Detroit had two home runs in the game, another one by Jonathan Schoop and one by Jacoby Jones. Without those two home runs, the Tigers would have had two hits for two runs. If Detroit did not capitalize on the power hitting in Tuesday and Wednesdays games, Detroit would potentially have a losing record this season.
Pitcher Ivan Nova started the game on Thursday and was the best starting pitcher of the week. Nova went five and two-thirds innings striking-out three batters and giving up two runs on eight hits.
The Tigers starting pitching besides Nova was the disappointment of the four game series. With the combination of the first three of the Tigers starting pitchers in the past four game series, the numbers look scary. Michael Fulmer, Ronny Garcia and Mathew Boyd against Kansas City gave up 17 hits, 13 runs in 10 and two-thirds innings of work. Without the heroics of the bullpen, Detroit would have been in serious trouble.
Gregory Soto had three strikeouts in two hitless innings of work against Kansas City. Buck Farmer gave up zero hits in two innings of pitching while the Tigers closer, Joe Jimenez, received two saves, gave up one hit and had one strikeout in two innings of pitching against the Royals. Jimenez leads Major League Baseball in saves this season with four.
Previewing the Tigers next matchup: The 2-4 Cincinnati Reds.
The Tigers played the Reds in the opening three game series of the season. While Detroit won two out of three games in Cincinnati, the Reds did not have Mike Moustakas or Nick Senzel in the final game of the series against the Tigers.
In the first game of the, Moustakas had three hits for four runs batted in including a solo home run in the seventh inning. Senzel and Moustakas both hit home runs in the 12 to seven win against the Cubs on Wednesday for the Reds. If Moustakas and Senzel are in the lineup for all three games this weekend, expect the Reds to put up a good number of runs in each day against the Tigers.
The pregame for the first game starts tomorrow at 6:45 on 790 NewsRadio WSGW. Pitching for the Reds is Luis Castillo and pitching for the Tigers is Spencer Turnbull.