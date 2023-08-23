The State of Biking Webinar Sign Up

The Michigan Environmental Council is hosting a bicyclist informational zoom meeting and is open to all Michiganders

As we leave the peak of the bicyclist season many will keep riding. As a leisure activity, some competitively but also as a source of transportation. Matt Penniman of the League of Michigan Bicyclists will discuss the state of biking in Michigan, its importance, and what must be done now to create great places that everyone can easily travel. The zoom webinar is Friday August 25th from 11:30 am to 12:15. To virtually attend preregister here.