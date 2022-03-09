The Search is On for the Next Michigan Bean Queen

The Michigan Bean Festival and Michigan Bean Commission are seeking applicants for the 74th Michigan Bean Queen contest.
The newly crowned Michigan Bean Queen will receive a $1,250 scholarship for college, a plaque, crown, sash and official photograph. The Queens will be required to attend a minimum of ten events throughout the year representing the Michigan Dry Bean Industry.
The First Runner-Up will receive a $750 scholarship for college and the same gifts listed for the Queen. Applicants must be high school graduates between the ages of 17 – 25. For more information or an application, visit michiganbeanfestival.org or call (989) 259-0595. The deadline for applications is July 31.