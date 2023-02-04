The Saturday Six: Mars teddy bear image, a dog reunion and more

▶ Watch Video: Animal shelter helps reunite a homeless mom with her beloved dog

The weekend is finally here.

During another busy news week, a major ice storm swept across the U.S. and left thousands without power, Tyre Nichols was laid to rest, Dr. Phil announced his show was coming to an end after 21 seasons and Tom Brady retired — “for good” this time.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin was formally charged in the “Rust” film set shooting, we learned about the effects of “layoff survivor guilt” and reported the news that actors Cindy Williams and Lisa Loring had died.

In music news, Beyoncé announced her Renaissance tour dates while Ozzy Osbourne said he’s no longer “physically capable” of going out on the road. Oh, and the 2023 Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount +. More on that here.

But that’s not nearly all.

Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.

A homeless mother left a note From the story: The note read, “Please love me. My mom can’t keep me and is homeless with two kids. She tried her best but can’t get help – I cost too much for her. She really loves me and I’m a great dog.” Watch the video above.

Punxsutawney Phil predicted From the story: People gathered Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow — and they say he did.

Companies save billions of dollars by giving employees fake “manager” titles From the story: Firms save a total of $4 billion in overtime payments a year simply by getting creative with titles. For employees, however, these inflated titles result in 13% less pay than they might otherwise get.

A suspect was arrested in connection with two monkeys and a clouded leopard that went missing From the story: The tamarin monkeys, named Bella and Finn, went missing on Jan. 30, and were found in a vacant house

Mars’ craters and cracks created an image of a teddy bear From the story: A scaled version of the photo, originally taken on Dec. 12, shows that the bear’s apparent head stretches roughly 2,000 meters across, or nearly 1.25 miles.

A rare Atlantic sturgeon washed up on a beach From the story: A photographer snapped photos of the prehistoric and endangered fish on Assateague Island, which runs between Maryland and Virginia. Atlantic sturgeon can be found from Canada to Florida, and they first hatch freshwater rivers and then swim out to see sea as they get older, according to NOAA.

See you next week. Until then, follow CBS News on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.