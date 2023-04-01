The Saturday Six: Concussion gender gap, fake job listings and more
▶ Watch Video: Concussion research focuses primarily on male athletes, possibly hurting women
The weekend is finally here.
During yet another busy news week, we reported on a tornado that ravaged parts of Mississippi, learned that some bosses of remote workers are monitoring them and found out more about rule changes as a new baseball season gets underway.
Also, a Maryland appellate court reinstated Adnan Syed’s murder conviction and ordered a new hearing, we learned why home improvement projects could get pricier, a great white shark was spotted off North Carolina’s coast and we reported on which states are the most — and least — tax-friendly.
But that’s not nearly all.
Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.
- The gender gap in concussion research has left female athletes struggling, according to a CBS News investigation. From the story: The majority of research about the effects of concussions on athletes is based on men, which may be leaving women without the care they need. A study in the journal Research in Sports Medicine published in 2021 found that the number of young female athletes treated for concussions has tripled in the last twenty years. However, 80% of sports concussion research has focused on men, according to a 2022 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Watch the video above.
- An Amazon delivery driver went viral for delivering a package during a police standoff in North Carolina. From the story: The delivery driver’s dedication to the job prompted humorous responses, with one person saying, “Amazon Delivery Person: listen, I got a job to do and it doesn’t matter what y’all doing. This package will be delivered today.”
- The Federal Reserve monitors job openings for inflation decisions. Turns out, some aren’t real. From the story: For several years, economists have long expressed skepticism of the number of monthly job openings reported by the government. Plentiful free job-listing tools have made it much easier to list a job, while the boom in remote work during the pandemic has pushed the figures even higher, leading some businesses to duplicate listings across the web.
- DNA pulled from a half-eaten burrito was used to charge a man with firebombing an anti-abortion office in Wisconsin. From the story: Federal agents have been searching for almost a year for whoever tossed a pair of Molotov cocktails into the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison on May 6. One of the firebombs failed to ignite; the other set a bookcase on fire. The message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building’s exterior.
- Sea levels are rising and will most likely continue to get worse. From the story: One of the problems with sea level rise is that it happens slowly, a tiny bit each year, making it a threat that people have an easy time ignoring.
- Finally, local groups are working to give Ukrainian women soldiers uniforms that fit. From the story: Thousands of women have gone to the front lines to join the Ukrainian army’s fight against Russia, and they often do so in uniforms that fit poorly because they were made for men. The number of women soldiers in Ukraine has more than quadrupled since 2015, when about 14,000 were enlisted. Now, at an estimated 60,000 strong, according to U.S. Ukrainian embassy figures, they make up a sizable percentage of the country’s armed forces.
