The Saturday Six: Adele’s diagnosis, Masters mix-up and more

By CBS News
January 7, 2023 9:14AM EST
The weekend is finally here.

It was a busy news week. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is making progress after suffering a frightening injury on the field during Monday night’s NFL game, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy finally won the speakership after 15 rounds of voting, and more details were revealed in the killings of the four University of Idaho students.




Damar Hamlin awake at hospital and making “substantial progress”

02:59

Also, a 76-year-old painter who thought he would die in obscurity sold his artwork for $1.2 million. And a woman left on the side of a Colorado interstate by a rideshare driver was hit by two vehicles and killed.

But that’s not nearly all. 

Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen stories news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between. 

See you next week. Until then, follow CBS News on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

