The Saginaw County Road Commission Receives Roughly $2M Grant to Upgrade Roads for New Corning Inc. Manufacturing Facility

Soon to be located near the Hemlock Semiconductor facility on Geddes Road, the proposed Corning Inc. requires all-season roads for shipments in between facilities. The Michigan Department of Transportation is providing the funding to the road commission through the Transportation Economic Development Fund grant program. The roughly $2M will be used for resurfacing Orr Road between Geddes Road and Tittabawassee Road in Thomas and Richland Townships as well as resurfacing and and applying asphalt overlay to neighboring roads. Due to an expected increase in traffic to the Corning development, the MDOT is installing a traffic light at the Gratiot Road (M-46)/Orr intersection.

The entire project will cost $2.5 million, The SCRS, Corning Inc., and the Michigan Development Fund are contributing $618,268 dollars to the project, more than 24 percent of the total cost.