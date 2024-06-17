‘The Outsiders’ Wins Best Musical And ‘Stereophonic’ Best Play At Tony Awards

Michael Rego, from center left, Matthew Rego, and Hank Unger and members of the company of "The Outsiders " accept the award for best musical during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Outsiders” became the essence of a Broadway insider on Sunday as the gritty adaptation of the classic American young adult novel won the Tony Award for best new musical.

Sunday night also saw theater history made for women as Broadway directors and score writers.

Danya Taymor won a directing award for “The Outsiders.”

Then Shaina Taub won for best score, for “Suffs.”

“Stereophonic” took home best play, and “Appropriate” best play revival.

The musical of “Merrily We Roll Along” also won big, nabbing the revival award as well as trophies for Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff.

The night included surprise appearances from Jay-Z and Hillary Clinton.