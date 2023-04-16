The Outlook for Michigan Agriculture 2023

Author:

This analysis outlines the outlook for agriculture with a particular emphasis on commodities of particular importance to Michigan. The first topic covered is general economic conditions, which are important to estimate inflation, interest rates, unemployment and other macroeconomic factors that impact the demand for food and the cost of production. The second topic covered is the outlook for inputs. This is important to assess the cost of production for many producers. The third topic covered is the outlook for several agricultural commodities produced in Michigan. This includes the major field crops, livestock, and milk production.

Farm income is expected to decline in 2023 from the very high levels in 2022. Net farm income is estimated to be $136.9 billion in 2023, a decrease of $25.9 billion or 15.9 percent from 2022 (USDA ERS). Despite this decrease, net farm income is estimated to be 26.6 percent above the 20 year average after adjusting for inflation (USDA ERS).

The decline in farm income is primarily due to a reduction in prices. From January 2022 to January 2023, food prices rose by 10.1 percent and food at home prices increased by 11.3 percent, the highest in 40 years. The USDA estimates that food price inflation will be between 5.5 and 10.3 percent in 2023. A decline in direct government payments will also reduce net farm income (USDA ERS). Production costs overall are likely to increase slightly. Reduced fertilizer prices will be offset by higher interest rates, rental rates for land, and higher labor costs. Access to labor remains an issue for many Michigan farmers. Wheat, corn, and soybean prices are likely to decline this year. There has been some increased acreage nationwide devoted to wheat. Soybean crush in the U.S. is expected to increase as more and more soybean oil is used for fuel uses.

General economic conditions of trade

Assessing future economic conditions is difficult. Core inflation, the rate of inflation less price changes in food and energy prices, remains high. As a result, the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates two or three times this year. The USDA estimates that global real GDP will increase by 2.8 percent; the U.S. and North American economy is estimated to grow by 1.4 percent (Kenner et al). This may be somewhat optimistic but if the Chinese economy rebounds after the Covid shutdown the global economy should grow. Shipping rates have also declined which will make goods less expensive, including U.S. agricultural commodities, as well as other goods and services. This should also boost global economic activity and has the potential to improve the basis for Michigan producers.

U.S. agricultural exports from October 2022 through the end of September 2023 are estimated to be $184.5 billion (Kenner et al). While exports in 2023 are expected to decline relative to 2022, they are forecasted to be higher than 2020 and 2021 (Meyer). The three largest markets are China at a forecast of $34.0 billion, Mexico at $28.0 billion, and Canada at $27.8 billion. Exports to Canada are expected to decline primarily due to a decline in demand for U.S. corn (Kenner et al). Rising interest rates will maintain a strong value of the dollar which will continue to make U.S. exports more expensive. One 3 possible bright spot is a stronger Mexican Peso which will make U.S. exports to Mexico more affordable to Mexican firms and consumers. However, there is an ongoing dispute between the U.S. and the Mexican government concerning biotech corn that may curb U.S. exports to Mexico.

The situation in Ukraine remains a source of global uncertainty. Currently, agricultural products are being shipped from the Black Sea although there has been some damage to some ports. Russia has been able to find markets for its agricultural products which has reduced global food insecurity slightly. It remains to be seen how many acres in Ukraine will be farmed. Some of the major grain producing areas in Ukraine are in the active war zone (Meyer). Land that is mined or has unexploded ordinance on it restricts Ukraine’s ability to plant crops. This could restrict agricultural output in Ukraine for several years. Some Ukrainian farmers believe grain production in Ukraine will decline by 37 percent compared to 2022 and 60 percent compared to 2021. In addition to invaded and mined land, Ukraine suffers from transportation disruptions, stolen agricultural machinery, and interruption in electricity service (World Grain).

Shipping costs might be lower. There are fewer drought regions east of the Mississippi River and the water level along the lower Mississippi has risen. While the drought in the plains states has eased, it is still unusually dry especially in the Southern Plains.

As is always the case, weather will play a major role in determining prices and farm income. As a result, these estimates are likely to change over time. These figures are designed to give a general idea of what can be expected this year assuming normal temperatures and precipitation.

Inputs

The outlook for inputs is mixed. According to the Energy Information Agency (EIA), the price of diesel in January of 2023 was 41 cents a gallon less than the average price for 2022. However, that was still $1.20 a gallon above the 2021 price and about $2.00 a gallon above the price in 2020. Provided there are no international disruptions, the price of diesel is likely to continue either decline or remain steady. The recent OPEC decision to restrain oil production has increased the price of fuels somewhat.

As a result of rising inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates. In 2022, farm interest expenses rose 19 percent and now account for 6.5 percent of all farm expenses (Penson and Shelton). Interest rates are likely to increase further in 2023. In the Chicago Federal Reserve District, which includes Michigan, interest rates on agricultural loans are at their highest level in 15 years (Oppedahl).

Table 1 shows the estimated cost of production for a typical crop farm in Indiana. The actual results for an individual farm in Michigan will be different, but it does provide a general idea of the cost of production for the major field crops.

Table 1: Per Acre Variable Costs of Production (Dollars per Acre)