The original Chick-fil-A location is closing down, local reports indicate

▶ Watch Video: Chick-fil-A ranked America’s favorite fast food restaurant — again

Chick-fil-A’s first-ever location is closing down after 56 years of operation.

The chicken sandwich restaurant is located in the Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta, Georgia. While the shop’s Facebook page indicates that it is already “permanently closed,” local reports from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution say the restaurant will serve its last meal on Saturday.

The publication said there were printed-out signs around the mall putting out a notice that the restaurant would be closing.

“Our last day of operations here at Chick-fil-A Greenbriar Mall will be Saturday,” the sign said. “It has been our pleasure to serve you!”

It is not clear why the location is closing down at this time. CBS News reached out to Chick-fil-A for a statement on the matter but did not immediately hear back.

S. Truett Cathy opened the original Chick-fil-A in Greenbriar Mall in 1967, after finding success in the business with his diner, The Dwarf House, which he opened in 1946.

Chick-fil-A went on to become a very popular fast-food chain, with locations in 47 states.

The Greenbriar Mall chicken shop was as big as a two-car garage, according to the company’s website, and when it opened, it had a much more condensed menu consisting of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich for just 59 cents, salads, coleslaw, lemon pie and lemonade.