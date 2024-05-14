The Midland City Council Approves Funding for the USACE GI Study

The State of Michigan has appropriated $40 million dollars to the City of Midland for addressing flood reduction efforts. During the Midland City Council meeting Monday, the council approved funding for the United States Army Corps of Engineers General Investigation Study utilizing the $40 million from the State of Michigan. The Midland City Council approved becoming a nonfederal sponsor of the GI study as well as funding $1.5 million dollars.

The GI Study is expected to commence in 2024, and is expected to take approximately three years from start to finish.