The Michigan Craft Beverage Counce is now Accepting Research Grant Proposals for 2024.

By christianamalacara
September 13, 2023 2:00PM EDT
MICraftBev_logo

Proposals must be submitted by 3:00 pm on Friday, October 13th by email. Submissions of several topics are accepted but the council has identified these being the highest priority.

  • SandhillCrane MDARD

    Impacts of climate change to the industry and supply chain in Michigan

  • Crop quality analysis and new varieties of hop, fruit, barley, grain or other agricultural inputs
  • Sustainable water use and processes water best practices
  • Market research
  • comparative analysis studies

The maximum grand award is $40, 000 and proposals will be in review by December 2023.  Application guidelines, grand guidelines and past project funding can be found at MichiganCraftBeverage.com. Proposals can be sent to [email protected]  

