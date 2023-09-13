The Michigan Craft Beverage Counce is now Accepting Research Grant Proposals for 2024.
September 13, 2023 2:00PM EDT
Proposals must be submitted by 3:00 pm on Friday, October 13th by email. Submissions of several topics are accepted but the council has identified these being the highest priority.
-
Impacts of climate change to the industry and supply chain in Michigan
- Crop quality analysis and new varieties of hop, fruit, barley, grain or other agricultural inputs
- Sustainable water use and processes water best practices
- Market research
- comparative analysis studies
The maximum grand award is $40, 000 and proposals will be in review by December 2023. Application guidelines, grand guidelines and past project funding can be found at MichiganCraftBeverage.com. Proposals can be sent to [email protected]