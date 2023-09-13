The Michigan Craft Beverage Counce is now Accepting Research Grant Proposals for 2024.

Proposals must be submitted by 3:00 pm on Friday, October 13th by email. Submissions of several topics are accepted but the council has identified these being the highest priority.

Impacts of climate change to the industry and supply chain in Michigan

Crop quality analysis and new varieties of hop, fruit, barley, grain or other agricultural inputs

Sustainable water use and processes water best practices

Market research

comparative analysis studies

The maximum grand award is $40, 000 and proposals will be in review by December 2023. Application guidelines, grand guidelines and past project funding can be found at MichiganCraftBeverage.com. Proposals can be sent to [email protected]