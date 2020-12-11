“The Lasagna Lady” cooks 1,000 meals for local families

▶ Watch Video: “Lasagna Lady” cooks 1,000 meals for local families this holiday season

Sam Peavy, who is known as the Lasagna Lady, is on a mission to cook 1,000 pans of lasagna this holiday season. Peavy has been perfecting her recipe for 25 years – and now it’s being put to good use.

Peavy has partnered with the Women’s Club of Norfolk, Virginia, and the Norfolk Fire Department to bring warm, comforting meals to 1,000 local families this holiday season.

“I love making lasagna, to me lasagna is lots of love, so I thought I should call this Love and Lasagna,” Peavy told CBS affiliate WTKR. The Love and Lasagna volunteers work out of the Women’s Club kitchen, with Peavy as their leader. When WTKR reporter Chelsea Donovan stopped by earlier this month, the crew was making 70 pans of lasagna.

“You are meat and cheese, and you guys are sauce and noodles,” Peavy delegated to her volunteers, each one with a task.

Peavy has partnered with the Women’s Club of Norfolk, Virginia, and the Norfolk Fire Department to bring warm, comforting meals to 1,000 local families this holiday season. WTKR

The Lasagna Lady said the idea to use meals as a way to give back came to her in October. “I’d like for everyone in Virginia, or in our community anyways, to have lasagna for the holidays, just to have something warm or some type of centerpiece, just for them to conversate, for them to heal. For whatever they may need it for,” she said.

It’s been a difficult year for many, and whether people need a meal or just some kindness, that’s what Peavy is serving up. “What better way to have this square piece of love,” she said.