The IRS Launches Direct File

By News Desk
March 12, 2024 1:07PM EDT
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — After weeks of testing, an electronic system for filing returns directly to the IRS is now available for taxpayers from 12 selected states.

Direct File is a free online tool.

Taxpayers in the 12 states who have very simple W-2s and claim a standard deduction may be eligible to use it this tax season.

The Direct File pilot is part of the agency’s effort to build out a new government service that could replace some taxpayers’ use of commercial tax preparation software, such as TurboTax.

