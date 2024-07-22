▶ Watch Video: The GOP’s one-man show, starring Donald Trump

At American political conventions, there was once something known as a dark horse candidate: Men elevated to be president who were unknown, even to some in the party that elevated them. [Men like James Polk, Franklin Pierce, and Warren Harding.)

At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Donald Trump was so central to the four days, he was the metaphysical opposite of a dark horse … a klieg-light candidate, who arrived each day to the arena (where all dissension had been banished) like a pro wrestler, taking his position in the vast white chairs of the Trump family box, where he was adored.

He watched vanquished campaign rivals (Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley) paying homage.

From those he’d lowered down, there were those he raised up, like Ohio Senator JD Vance.

A tidy bandage on his right ear served as the only notice of the chaos he had endured and the doom he had escaped just days before. That he had survived was even more proof to his followers that he was their champion – that he was committing the ultimate sacrifice on their behalf, and that he had been touched by God. [Kimberly Guilfoyle declared, “God has put an armor of protection over Donald Trump!”]

When he finally spoke (and spoke … and spoke … ), the crowd cheered the 92-minute ramble, pocked with exaggerations and lies, as their tribune presented himself as the embodiment of their movement and America.

It was a vigorous contrast to the solitary struggle of the incumbent on the opposite journey: President Joe Biden being told by members of his party that he must step aside so that their movement could go on.



Political conventions are no longer designed to pick presidents; they often don’t even affect the race for the office. But they do tell us what a party expects their man to do in that office.

For Donald Trump’s party, it’s a one-man show.



Story produced Jay Kernis and Aria Shavelson. Editor: Chad Cardin.



Also from John Dickerson: