The Flag Still Flies Over Our Flood Ravaged Area On This Memorial Day
Images provided by Rick Glaza
People across the Great Leaks Bay Region have shown great resolve when they were victims, and caring compassion when helping victims, recover from the devastating flood caused by heavy rain and dam failures this past week. Much work remains to restore normalcy. WSGW has shared a gallery of 77 photos on our facebook page taken by Rick Glaza of Great Lakes Drone Works. We also share Rick’s thoughts about what he saw while visiting the sites:
“The aftermath of the dam failures at Edenville and Sanford is devastating. With one lake emptying into another, it created a domino effect of water raging down the Tittabawassee River. That water emptied Wixom Lake, Sanford Lake, flooded the city of Midland, found it’s way thru Saginaw and Bay City ending up in Saginaw Bay.
We met some wonderful people in the area whose spirit was strong despite all the issues they are facing. Please keep them in your prayers as they push forward.
The damage is extensive and has changed the landscape of the area forever.”
Our region will remember Memorial Day 2020 as we thank all of our first responders who dealt with evacuations as we pause on this day to remember those who wore uniforms and served our country.
(Dave Maurer)