The evidence that helped convict Amie Harwick’s killer

Gareth Pursehouse was found guilty of murdering Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Here’s a look at the evidence that led to his conviction.

Gareth Pursehouse arrested

In the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2020, Gareth Pursehouse was arrested near his home for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Amie Harwick. The two hadn’t dated in almost a decade.

LAPD investigators gathered a trove of evidence released after Pursehouse’s trial in 2023.

A rush for help

A security camera at a home next door shows Michael Herman knocking on the neighbor’s door. No one answered. Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

Amie Harwick’s roommate, Michael Herman, said he was woken up in the early morning hours of Feb. 15, 2020 by a “bloodcurdling scream.” Herman says he could tell someone was upstairs attacking Harwick. He rushed to find his phone but was unable to. Herman made the difficult decision to leave to get help. He can be seen on a next-door neighbor’s Ring camera banging on their door, but no one responded. Herman found someone on the street and used their phone to dial 911.

Harwick’s parents, Penny and Tom Harwick, tell “48 Hours” that Herman “made all the right decisions.”

Police body camera video

LAPD bodycam video of Michael Heman talking to police outside the home he shared with Amie Harwick on Feb. 15, 2020 Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

As police arrived at Harwick’s house, they tried to make sense of the chaotic scene. Michael Herman told police someone had attacked Harwick. He hadn’t seen the intruder, but he said he heard the attack.

First impressions inside Amie Harwick’s home

Amie Harwick’s purses on the floor in her bedroom Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

When officers first searched the residence that night, there was no tell-tale sign of a break-in, but Harwick’s belongings were scattered on the floor, including her purse.

Amie Harwick’s jacket

Amie Harwick’s jacket Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

Harwick’s jacket was found on the floor of her TV room.

Amie Harwick’s broken necklace

According to detectives, beads from Amie Harwick’s broken rosary necklace led from Harwick’s TV room, through her bedroom and out onto her bedroom balcony. Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

Harwick’s broken necklace was also found on the floor of her TV room.

LAPD officers discover a syringe

A syringe found on Amie Harwick’s third-floor balcony. Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

As officers continued to search upstairs, they found a syringe which contained a mysterious yellowish-brown substance on the third floor balcony. Responding officers initially believed the syringe contained heroin, but LAPD Homicide Detective Scott Masterson said he knew it wasn’t. The syringe was sent out for testing by the FBI, and months later, it was revealed to contain a lethal dose of liquid nicotine.

Point of entry

Michael Herman described for jurors how Amie Harwick had been concerned about the French doors that Gareth Pursehouse would later use to break into her home. Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

In the light of day, investigators spotted a broken glass panel on the French doors of Harwick’s home. “As soon as we saw that, OK … This is our point of entry,” Masterson said.

Blood on the floor

Blood was found on the floor near the broken French doors in Amie Harwick’s home. Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

Next to what investigators designated as their point of entry, they found a bloodstain on the floor. A sample of the blood was sent to the LAPD lab and the results revealed a match to Gareth Pursehouse’s DNA.

Amie Harwick’s unmade bed

“I think (Gareth Pursehouse) climbed in her bed … He was there waiting for her … for quite a while,” said Det. Scott Masterson. Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

While walking through Harwick’s house, something caught Masterson’s attention. “Everything was neat, clean, tidy and put away,” he said. Everything except Amie’s bed. The covers had been pulled back. “I think [Gareth Pursehouse] climbed in her bed,” said Masterson. He calls it, “very creepy.”

Caught on security camera

Gareth Pursehouse is seen on Amie Harwick’s neighbor’s security camera. Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

Detectives located security footage from the next-door neighbor’s security camera, which they say showed Pursehouse walking through Harwick’s neighbor’s yard and jumping over a fence into Harwick’s backyard.

Blocking the camera

Gareth Pursehouse’s gloved hand is seen covering Amie Harwick’s neighbor’s security camera. Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

Pursehouse was also seen on security footage attempting to cover the neighbor’s security camera with his gloved hand. Prosecutors told “48 Hours,” “It’ll stop the motion and it’ll turn off the camera.”

Michael Herman’s police interview

Michael Herman being interviewed by detectives on Feb. 15, 2020. Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

Hours after Harwick was attacked, Herman went to the Hollywood police station for an interview. He says Harwick had an ex-boyfriend whom she had filed a restraining order against, but it had expired. He told them he couldn’t remember the ex-boyfriend’s name, but that another one of Harwick’s friends would know.

That friend gave police Gareth Pursehouse’s name.

Signs of a struggle

Gareth Pursehouse appeared to have a black eye and a bite mark on his bicep. Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

Pursehouse was arrested. Police say he appeared to have a black eye and what looked like a bite mark on his bicep. “To us it was indicative of Amie fighting for her life,” Prosecutor Victor Avila told “48 Hours.” “But she was obviously up against a much bigger, stronger opponent.”

“How hard did Amie fight for her life?” asked “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty.

“I think she fought with everything she had,” said Masterson.