How good are the Tigers after going 2-1?
The Detroit Tigers look impressive after winning two of three in Cincinnati, but there are some major things to be worried about.
After the first weekend of regular season baseball, these Tigers are hitting with more power than last season, but striking out a lot. After three games, the Detroit Tigers have a record of two wins and one loss. The two victories and the increase of home runs compared to last season are two positives, but the number of strikeouts by Detroit batters and certain players being absent when hitting should worry Tigers fans looking forward.
Last season, the Tigers struck-out 37 times in their first three games. This season, the Tigers struck-out 46 times in three games against the Reds to start their 2020 regular season. Detroit hitters have struck-out the most this season compared to every other Major League Baseball team.
After three games the Tigers hitters are averaging over one and a half strikeouts an inning. This team will not be able to compete with their competition if they do not decrease their strikeouts.
The Tigers power hitting has improved immensely with five different batters hitting home runs in the first three games of the season. It took Detroit 12 games to hit six home runs last season. This season, it only took three games for the Tigers to hit six home runs including three in Saturday’s victory.
Two young players who are on the bubble of being part of the Tigers future had a very bad weekend at the plate. Christin Stewart and Jeimer Candelario both did not get a hit this weekend and struck-out a combined nine times this weekend. Candelario struck-out three times this weekend, while Stewart struck-out six times. If these two do not improve soon; they will have to be replaced to salvage the Tigers lineup.
In CJ Cron’s first three games as a Tiger he looked impressive. Cron went four for 11 with two home runs and five runs batted in to start the season. The new addition of Cron has made this Tigers lineup better and without him Detroit may not have received Sunday’s win.
Previewing the Tigers next opponent: The Kansas City Royals.
The Tigers now go home to Detroit to face off against the one win two loss Kansas City Royals for four games. The Royals only win this past weekend was in extra innings Saturday against the Cleveland Indians.
The Tigers have a good chance to grab a couple of wins against the Royals. Kansas City was outscored 13 to five over the weekend against the Indians.
Detroit will have to face-off against Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer on Thursday in the series finale. Singer was the Starting pitcher in Kansas City’s win on Saturday. He struck-out seven batters in five innings.
The series starts tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 in Detroit. Mike Montgomery will start for the Royals and Michael Fulmer will start for the Tigers.