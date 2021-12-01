“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammys

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is returning to host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The announcement was made Wednesday on “CBS Mornings.”

Noah hosted the Grammys in March, when the ceremony was held outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles to allow for social distancing.

“I was just lucky to be a part of it, you know,” Noah said on “CBS Mornings.” “And I guess we had such a good time that we were like, imagine if we had people there how much more fun would we have had, and so this year the Grammys is going to be back.”

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast January 31, 2022, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.