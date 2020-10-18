The Corn Marketing Program of Michigan is seeking applications
The Corn Marketing Program of Michigan is seeking applications for the fourth class of the Michigan Corn Education, Networking and Training Program (MI CENT). This program is designed to provide educational opportunities for the next generation of Michigan corn farmers. Topics include agronomy, technology, farm management, the work of the National Corn Growers Association and one topic picked by the class. There will also be plenty of time provided for networking and an optional international tour (for an additional fee).
The program consists of five sessions. The four sessions in Michigan will begin with an evening reception followed by 1.5 days of educational presentations. The session in Washington, DC will be approximately 3 days. Details for the optional international trip will be provided to the class at a later date. The material will be in-depth, challenging and rewarding.
Applications are due October 23, 2020. Application review will take place in October and participants will be notified in November. Primary selection criteria includes the applicants’ desire and ability to participate. Diversity among farm size, geographic location and agronomy background will be sought as well.
Registration Fee: $300 – all meals and lodging included (international travel is an additional cost)
Click here to apply.
DATES, TOPICS & LOCATIONS
Session 1
Agronomy
January 5-7, 2021 • Lansing
Session 2
Technology
February 2-4, 2021 • Lansing
Session 3
Farm Management
March 9-11, 2021 • Lansing
Session 4
You Pick
June 22-24, 2021 • Lansing
Session 5
National Corn Growers Association Work
July 2021 • Washington, DC
International Tour (Optional)
2022 • Location TBD