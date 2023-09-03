The City of Midland City Strive Award’s Latest Recipient Sets the bar High

The City of Midland is excited to announce that it has recognized Dial-A-Ride Manager Amy Bidwell as its latest recipient of a City Strive Award. The award was presented during a department meeting. She was nominated by Dial-A-Ride Dispatch Supervisor Rod Merillat for her dedicated work to apply for and ultimately securing a grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) No Emission Project for the purchase of two electric transit vans that will replace aged-out gas-powered buses in the Dial-A-Ride fleet.

“The addition of electric vehicles and their related infrastructure needs will have significant, game-changing impacts on the future of our organization’s operations and we are grateful to Amy for her work to make it happen. Her passion for providing outstanding public transit opportunities for all Midlanders is critical to DialA-Ride’s success.” said City Manager Brad Kaye.

Amy Bidwell has worked for the City since 2013.