The biggest highlights from tonight’s Republican debate in Iowa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are squaring off in the final Republican debate before the Iowa caucuses on Monday, making their final pitch to voters before the 2024 nomination process kicks into high gear.

The debate is being hosted by CNN at Drake University in Des Moines, and live-streamed on CNN.com. Former President Donald Trump, the clear front-runner in the GOP presidential race, declined to appear on stage with his two rivals, and is instead holding a town hall with Fox News to coincide with the debate.

Haley, DeSantis and Trump were the only three candidates to qualify for the debate stage. Three candidates — former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — did not meet CNN’s thresholds to appear. Christie announced earlier Wednesday evening that he was dropping out of the race and urged Republican voters to reject Trump.

The Iowa caucuses could prove to be a make-or-break contest for DeSantis, who has devoted much of his time and money to competing in the Hawkeye State. But Trump has enjoyed a commanding lead in the state, one which has widened since September, according to the latest CBS News polling from December. Fifty-eight percent of likely GOP caucus-goers said they would vote for Trump, while 22% supported DeSantis and 13% backed Haley.

Haley, meanwhile, has largely staked her chances on New Hampshire, which holds its first-in-the-nation primary on Jan. 23. Some polls have shown her narrowing the gap with Trump in the Granite State, although the former president still enjoys a healthy lead.

Both Haley and DeSantis called on Trump to show up to the debate. Haley accused Trump of hiding, while the DeSantis campaign said Trump is “scared” to defend his record.

We’ll be adding the biggest highlights from the debate below as the night unfolds.