The Bidens attend wedding of nephew and “Real Housewives” star

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden went to a family wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday. The Bidens left their home in Delaware to attend the nuptials of nephew Cuffe Owens to Meghan O’Toole King.

The small wedding took place at the home of the president’s sister Valerie and her husband Jack Owens, the parents of the groom. Valerie Biden Owens served as co-chair of the Biden campaign during the 2020 presidential election and led all seven of his U.S. Senate campaigns.

Cuffe Owens, 42, is a lawyer. The bride, Meghan O’Toole King, is a former “Real Housewife of Orange County” star, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri.

King, who was known on the show as Meghan King Edmonds, has three children from her previous marriage to MLB star and sports broadcaster Jim Edmonds. She and Owens shared their relationship publicly for the first time on Instagram just last month.