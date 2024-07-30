Tesla Recalling More Than 1.8 Million Vehicles

(Associated Press) – Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla is recalling certain 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles because the hood latch assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood condition after the hood has been opened.

The unlatched hood can fully open when the vehicle is in motion, potentially obstructing the driver’s view and increasing the likelihood of a crash.