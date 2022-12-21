Temple Theater Chosen as Venue for 2023 Eat Great Winter Event

source: Temple Theatre

The site of the 2022 Eat Great Winter event has been announced, and it’s an iconic Saginaw venue. The historic Temple Theater will host the event, with a 1920’s theme complete with red carpet, cocktails, and decor reflecting the early years of The Temple’s existence.

The event is part of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. According to brand Manager Cameron Wing, the experience aims to promote local restaurants, not only from Saginaw, but from the entire region.

“It’s a culmination of these restaurants in the region, where these guests will be able to try different restaurants and different entrees,” said Wing. “That’s our goal with this. We want people to try these new foods, and then have that progress to stories after the event.”

Eat Great Winter will be held during the evenings of February 19th through the 21st. Reservations cost $600 for a table that seats eight people. More information, including ticketing information, can be found at eatgreatfoodfestival.com.