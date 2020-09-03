Tempers Flare, Two Women Die In Aftermath on Highway
WSGW News file photo
Two women died in an unusual highway incident in Bay County Wednesday, September 2.
State troopers responded to eastbound U.S.10 between Garfield and Nine Mile roads at Auburn just after 4:30p.m. Their preliminary investigation found that a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling eastbound on U.S.10 when an argument occurred between the driver and passenger. The driver, a 52 year old woman from Unionville, stopped the vehicle, got out and began walking on the freeway. The passenger, a 34 year old woman from Unionville, began driving the vehicle and struck the older woman with whom she had been arguing.
A 50 year old Essexville woman stopped and was rendering aid to the woman who had been struck. At that point, a car driven by a 43 year old Bay City man hit both women. The 52 year old Unionville woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 50 year old woman from Essexville died a short time later at an area medical center.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Fowler at the Michigan State Police Tri City Post 989-495-5555. The freeway was closed eastbound for almost 5 hours before reopening after nine last night.