Tell us about your frontline hero

Nov 24, 2020 @ 8:38am

Has a frontline worker inspired you during the pandemic? Whether it’s a teacher, doctor, delivery person, pharmacy or grocery store worker, first responder or sanitation worker, “CBS This Morning” wants to hear about your frontline hero. 

Email us at [email protected] or tag “CBS This Morning” on social media using the hashtag #MyFrontlineHeroCBS. Please send us the name and occupation of your frontline hero, as well as a few sentences on why they inspire you. Photos and videos are also welcome.

Please note that your submission may be used across all CBS News on-air, digital and social platforms.

