Teens Seriously Injured in Shiawassee County Crash

By News Desk
May 16, 2023 6:00AM EDT
(source: Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department)

Speed could be a factor in a crash that injured two teens in a Shiawassee crash last Friday.

Police say the teens were in a red crossover vehicle heading west on Mason Rd. in Owosso Township when the driver lost control, first hitting a utility pole, then crashing head on into a tree. Both teens were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extracted with the Jaws of Life.

The teens were airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police continue to investigate the crash.

