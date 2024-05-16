Teens Injured in Gasoline Explosion Continue Recovery

Two 13-year-old boys remain hospitalized with serious injuries following a gasoline explosion in Saginaw on Sunday.

GoFundMe Campaigns have been set up by the parents of Andrew Murphy and Riley Shoemaker to help with medical costs and other expenses. Sunday night, the boys were injured while handling a gas can that then caught fire in the 2300 block of Stone Street. Riley’s 11-year-old sister was also injured, though not as severely.

According to his parents, Riley, who was reportedly holding the can, suffered third-degree burns on 80% of his body. He’s staying at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. Andrew’s parents say their son was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint with first, second, and third-degree burns covering about 25% of his body.

The incident from Sunday night is still under investigation.