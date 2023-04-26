WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Teens Arrested for Assaulting Child in Bay City

By jonathan.dent
April 26, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Share
Teens Arrested for Assaulting Child in Bay City
(Getty Images)

Two teens in Bay City have been arrested and police are searching for a third after a video showing them allegedly assaulting a child circulated on social media.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred Friday in the 1100 block of North Linn Street. Police say the video shows three teenage girls assaulting an 8-year-old boy on a sidewalk, inflicting minor injuries. The boy’s mother reported the incident, and authorities identified the suspects with help from those who had seen the video.

Two of the suspects, 14- and 15-years-old, were arrested and lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home. Police are still searching for the third suspect. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (989) 892-8571 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Popular Stories

1

Multiple Injuries Reported in Genesee County Four Vehicle Crash
2

Bay City Business Owner Thanks Community for Support after Fire
3

Crash on I-75 Claims Life of Saginaw Man
4

Minnesota Officer with Ties to Saginaw County Killed
5

Firefighters Extinguish Fire Involving 2 Bay City Homes