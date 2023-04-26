Teens Arrested for Assaulting Child in Bay City

Two teens in Bay City have been arrested and police are searching for a third after a video showing them allegedly assaulting a child circulated on social media.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred Friday in the 1100 block of North Linn Street. Police say the video shows three teenage girls assaulting an 8-year-old boy on a sidewalk, inflicting minor injuries. The boy’s mother reported the incident, and authorities identified the suspects with help from those who had seen the video.

Two of the suspects, 14- and 15-years-old, were arrested and lodged at the Bay County Juvenile Home. Police are still searching for the third suspect. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (989) 892-8571 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.