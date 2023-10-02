WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Teens Arrested After Teacher Struck by Chair in Flint School

By News Desk
October 2, 2023 12:30AM EDT
A teacher in the Flint Community Schools district was injured last Thursday during a fight between to 11th grade girls.

Police say the girls were arguing at Flint Southwestern Academy when one of the girls, 15, allegedly picked up a desk chair and threw it. The chair struck the teacher in the head, knocking her out. The school resource officer responded and broke up the fight. The incident was caught on video and has been viewed on social media. Police arrested both girls. The district says they will be held accountable.

The teacher was taken to a local hospital and released. She is expected to return to work.

