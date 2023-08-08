Teen Suspects Admit to Robbing Gas Station in Midland County

Two juveniles were arrested Monday in connection with a robbery in Greendale Township.

According to Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene, two suspects entered a gas station at 5538 West Isabella Road shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday and demanded cash and e-cigarettes. The sheriff’s office says no firearm was used, but the suspects did mention a gun during the robbery.

On Monday, deputies reportedly received information leading to the two suspects, aged 14 and 17, who lived outside Midland County. Greene says the parents cooperated with law enforcement and the suspects admitted to the robbery. According to investigators, evidence and stolen property were recovered.

The sheriff’s office was helped by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and members of the public who provided information.