Teen Suffers Only Minor Injuries After Crashing Into Train

An 18-year-old man crashed into a train hauling 38 cars in Kochville Township Tuesday, January 25.
The crash occurred just before 9:00 a.m. on Hospital Rd, between Kochville and Tittabawassee roads. The man was driving north in a black Chevy Impala and did not notice the activated train crossing lights. Police say the man saw the train, owned by the Lake State Railway Company, at the last second and unsuccessfully tried hitting the brakes. His vehicle struck the engine near the gas tank and damaged the oil recovery lines. However, no fuel leaked from the train and none of the cargo was damaged.
The man was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released. He was cited as the at-fault driver though police say there is no indication he was using a mobile device at the time of the crash.